Respect 'sovereignty and territorial integrity': PM Modi's message to China, Pakistan at SCO meet

In a stern message to Pakistan and China during Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) annual meet on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is important that the member countries respect one another's "sovereignty and territorial integrity".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 16:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

In a stern message to Pakistan and China during Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) annual meet on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is important that the member countries respect one another's "sovereignty and territorial integrity". In the virtual meet attended by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Modi said it is "unfortunate" that unnecessary attempts are being made to bring bilateral issues in the SCO agenda, which is in violation of SCO Charter and Shanghai spirit.

"India has strong cultural and historical ties with Shanghai Cooperation Organisation countries...India believes that to enhance connectivity it is important that we move forward while respecting one another's sovereignty and territorial integrity," PM Modi said. "It is unfortunate that there are unnecessary attempts to bring bilateral issues in the SCO agenda, which is in violation of SCO Charter and Shanghai spirit," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the 20th Summit of SCO Council of Heads of State.

The annual summit, which is taking place virtually was also attended by all SCO member sates including Pakistan and China. It is the first time that PM Modi and the Chinese President are sharing a platform since border stand-off between the Indian and Chinese troops in May. The two countries have held several rounds of diplomatic and military talks over border tensions.

The meet also comes after Pakistan Prime Minister Khan in August had released Pakistan's new political map laying untenable claims to Indian territories. India had termed the act as an "exercise in political absurdity." This is the third meeting, in which New Delhi will be participating as a full member. It was granted the observer status of SCO in 2005 and in June 2017 it became a full member.

The summit is expected to conclude with the release of a Moscow declaration, which will reflect the broad agenda of the bloc for 2021. Prime Minister Modi said India stands against terrorism, illegal arms smuggling and drugs and money laundering.

"We stand against terrorism, illegal arms smuggling, drugs and money laundering. India is firm in its commitment to work under SCO as per the principles laid down in the #SCO Charter," he said. During his address, Prime Minister Modi called for "reformed multilateralism" that reflects global realities of the present times and discussed topics such as expectations of all stakeholders, contemporary challenges and human welfare.

The Indian Prime Minister also said the United Nations has completed its 75 years but the basic goal of the world body is still incomplete. "The United Nations has completed its 75 years. But despite many successes, the basic goal of the United Nations is still incomplete. The world struggling with the economic and social suffering of the epidemic is expected to bring radical changes in the system of the UN," PM Modi said. (ANI)

