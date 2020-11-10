Senior Palestinian official Erekat dies of COVID-19
Saeb Erekat, the veteran Palestinian peace negotiator, who was in a critical condition due to COVID-19, died on Tuesday, members of Erekat's inner circle confirmed to Sputnik.ANI | Ramallah | Updated: 10-11-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 17:38 IST
Ramallah [Palestine], November 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Saeb Erekat, the veteran Palestinian peace negotiator, who was in a critical condition due to COVID-19, died on Tuesday, members of Erekat's inner circle confirmed to Sputnik. The Fatah movement has also confirmed this information.
The official contracted the infection in mid-October. Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) Erekat's condition had subsequently deteriorated and he was taken to the Jerusalem-based Hadassah medical centre. The politician's treatment had been also complicated because of a previous lung transplant surgery. (ANI/Sputnik)
