Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sudanese health minister diagnosed with COVID-19, continues to fulfill duties

Sudanese Health Minister Osama Ahmed Abdul Rahim has contracted the coronavirus disease, but continues to carry out his duties despite the infection, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday, adding that his condition is stable.

ANI | Khartoum | Updated: 10-11-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 22:36 IST
Sudanese health minister diagnosed with COVID-19, continues to fulfill duties
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Khartoum [Sudan], November 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Sudanese Health Minister Osama Ahmed Abdul Rahim has contracted the coronavirus disease, but continues to carry out his duties despite the infection, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday, adding that his condition is stable. "The health ministry announces that Health Minister Osama Ahmed Abdul Rahim, as well as heads of the health general directorate and the general directorate for the coronavirus treatment, have tested positive for coronavirus," the ministry said in a statement published on Facebook.

The minister and two high-ranking Sudanese officials had passed the tests immediately after they experienced first disease symptoms. "They are undergoing treatment and are in good health. The minister continues to work while being on quarantine," the ministry added.

According to the latest official data provided by the ministry, a bit more than 14,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Sudan since the start of the pandemic, including 1,116 fatalities and almost 9,500 recoveries. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Complete all formalities for construction of HP Central University campus soon: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur on Tuesday instructed officials to expedite the completion of all formalities for the construction of permanent campuses of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh i...

In a first, Bangladesh seeks Interpol's help to arrest trafficking kingpins

Bangladesh has shared details of suspected human traffickers with Interpol for the first time, a police official said on Tuesday, as it seeks to stop the kidnap and killing of migrants.Minto Mia became the first Bangladeshi trafficker to fe...

Wave of migrant arrivals leaves 2,000 stranded at Gran Canaria dockside camp

More than 2,000 African migrants were stranded in a dockside camp on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria on Tuesday after a wave of arrivals overwhelmed local authorities capacity to house them.Its a disaster. Theres a huge spike in arrivals...

Reactions to death of PLO Secretary General Saeb Erekat

Tributes came from both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and from around the world after the death of Saeb Erekat, the chief Palestinian negotiator who died in Jerusalem on Tuesday after contracting COVID-19. - Palestinian Presiden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020