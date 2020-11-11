Left Menu
Texas becomes first US state to reach 1 million COVID-19 cases

Texas has become the first US state to reach a milestone of over a million coronavirus cases, Johns Hopkins University data showed on Wednesday.

11-11-2020
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Texas [US], November 11 (ANI/Sputnik): Texas has become the first US state to reach a milestone of over a million coronavirus cases, Johns Hopkins University data showed on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures provided by the university, Texas has confirmed 1,010,364 COVID-19 infections and 19,337 related fatalities. Texas is followed by California, which, according to the data, has 989,432 COVID-19 cases, and the death toll stood at 18,066.

Overall, the United States had registered 10,2588,090 cases of COVID-19, still topping the list of countries affected by the pandemic. The death toll stands at 239,695. (ANI/Sputnik)

