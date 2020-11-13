Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull urges country to not buckle under pressure from China

Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Australia should not buckle under pressure from an onslaught of trade actions from Beijing and change its stance on controversial bilateral issues with China.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 13-11-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 14:25 IST
Former Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull urges country to not buckle under pressure from China
Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Australia should not buckle under pressure from an onslaught of trade actions from Beijing and change its stance on controversial bilateral issues with China. China continues to apply trade actions to Australian exports, with informal bans or import duties targeting products ranging from coal, cotton, and timber to wine, lobster and beef, reported Finbarr Bermingham for South China Morning Post (SCMP).

"I went through an episode precisely like this in 2017 and 2018. And we stuck to our position, we didn't succumb to the pressure. And once it was apparent in Beijing that the pressure was not producing the result they wanted, it dropped off. So I think you just have to stand your ground," said Turnbull. During Turnbull's tenure, Beijing had lashed out at Canberra due to Australia siding with an international tribunal's decision that China had no historical claim to the disputed South China Sea islands, and the banning of Huawei Technologies Co and ZTE from Australia's 5G network and Turnbull's introduction of foreign interference laws were seen as targeting Chinese influence in Australian politics.

Bermingham wrote that in recent days, a series of Chinese government officials have said Australia needs to make the first move in repairing the bilateral relationship, which has frayed since Australia led calls in April for an international inquiry into the source of the coronavirus. However, Turnbull rejected such calls, encouraging his successors in government to 'stand firm'.

"The one thing you cannot do with Beijing or any other superpower is become sycophantic or to demonstrate that you will just buckle whenever the pressure is ratcheted up, you get no thanks for it - you get less respect," SCMP quoted Turnbull, who was speaking at a Peterson Institute for International Economics webinar on Friday. Turnbull was the Australian Prime Minister between 2015 and 2018, when political relations with China began to sour, even as commerce soared following the signing of a bilateral free trade deal in 2015.

China is Australia's biggest trading partner, buying 39 per cent of Australia's exports. (ANI)

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand: BJP suspends Lakhiram Joshi for 'breach of discipline' until further notice

The Bhartiya Janata Party BJP on Friday suspended its member Lakhiram Joshi, who wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, for breach of discipline until further notice, as per ...

BSF sub-inspector killed as Pakistani Army initiates ceasefire violation

In the ongoing ceasefire violations by the Pakistani Army at Baramulla district near LoC, BSF sub-inspector Rakesh Dobhal succumbed to his head injury on Friday.A tweet by BSF said, In the ceasefire violation started by Pakistan, BSF office...

Humanitarian group: 20 migrants drown off coast of Libya

A wooden boat carrying migrants bound for Europe capsized off the coast of Libya and 20 of them drowned, an international humanitarian group said. The statement from Doctors Without Borders late Thursday came just hours after it was reveale...

Policy on Scientific Social Responsibility would create new interfaces between science, society

Secretary, Department of Science and Technology DST, Professor Ashutosh Sharma, highlighted that a policy on Scientific Social Responsibility SSR would be in place in the next few months to create new interfaces between science and society,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020