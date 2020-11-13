France announces killing of al-Qaida military leader in Mali
French forces have killed Bah ag Moussa, a military leader of al-Qaida's North Africa wing in Mali, Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said on Friday.ANI | Paris | Updated: 13-11-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 17:26 IST
Paris [France], November 13 (ANI/Xinhua): French forces have killed Bah ag Moussa, a military leader of al-Qaida's North Africa wing in Mali, Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said on Friday. "This is a major success in the fight against terrorism that France is leading with its partners in the Sahel," said Parly.
"A historic figure of the jihadist movement in the Sahel, Bah ag Moussa is considered responsible for several attacks against Malian and international forces," she added in a statement. Moussa, a military leader of the Rally for the Victory of Islam and Muslims, an al-Qaida wing operating in the Sahel region, was killed Tuesday during an operation involving significant intelligence resources, ground troops and helicopters, according to the defense ministry.
France has led a special military operation to curb the insurgency in the Sahel region since 2014. (ANI/Xinhua)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sahel
- Moussa
- French
- Muslims
- Florence Parly
ALSO READ
Indian Railways launches 'Meri Saheli' initiative for security of women passengers
Deputy UN chief conducts solidarity visit to West Africa and the Sahel
FROM THE FIELD: millions at risk in Sahel, each one with a story to tell
UN deputy chief conducts solidarity visit to West Africa and the Sahel
14 Burkina Faso soldiers killed by extremists in Sahel area