Indian embassy in Nepal organises webinar on Ayurveda Day

Indian Embassy in Nepal on Friday organised a webinar on `Ayurveda for COVID-19' on the occasion of 5th Ayurveda Day. The webinar was attended by about 200 participants from India, Nepal and other countries.

Panellists included six eminent speakers and Ayurveda practitioners from India and Nepal who shared their views and expertise, the Indian mission in Nepal said in a release. On the occasion, Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra delivered a video message highlighting the benefits and growing popularity of Ayurveda.

Deputy Chief of Mission Namgya C Khampa, who attended the event, spoke about the growing consumption of products like turmeric that are commonly known in homes of India and Nepal. The online event was also attended by Professor Shiv Lal Bhusal, Rector of Tribhuvan University and other leading academicians of the university.

The winners of an international essay competition were also announced during the event. (ANI)