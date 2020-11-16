BRICS leaders to discuss cooperation, international issues at 12th Summit

The participants of the 12th BRICS summit, which will be held on November 17, will discuss cooperation prospects and the international agenda, the Russian foreign ministry said here on Monday. The BRICS summit tomorrow, under the presidency of Russia, will be held virtually.

"The leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will discuss the current state of cooperation within the body and its prospects, they will exchange opinions on pressing issues on the international and regional agenda, they will recap the results of Russia's BRICS presidency this year, and also coordinate positions in light of the G20 summit, scheduled for November 21-22," Russian foreign ministry said in a statement, Sputnik quoted. The key agreements will be outlined in the Moscow declaration and other documents, the statement added. (ANI)

