221 people, including 75 stranded Indians, to be repatriated from Pakistan

The Indian High Commission in Pakistan on Tuesday announced that it will be facilitating the return of 221 people, including 75 stranded Indian nationals to India on November 23.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 17-11-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 13:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian High Commission in Pakistan on Tuesday announced that it will be facilitating the return of 221 people, including 75 stranded Indian nationals to India on November 23. In a Twitter post, the High Commission of India in Pakistan said that a total of 135 NORI (No Objection to Return to India) visa holders, 75 Indian nationals and 11 spouses of NORI visa holders will be repatriated to India.

"High Commission of India in Pakistan is facilitating the return of 135 NORI visa holders, 75 Indian Nationals and 11 spouses of NORI visa holders from Pakistan to India on 23 November 2020," tweeted India in Pakistan. The High Commission put out a list, containing names of 60 stranded Indians in Pakistan, 135 NORI visa holders, 15 Indian nationals to go with NORI visa holders, and 11 spouses of NORI and general visa holders.

Last month, the Indian High Commission had announced that a total of 133 Indian nationals are set to return from Pakistan on October 19. The mission requested the people to make necessary arrangements to reach Wagah/Attari border at the scheduled date for their return. In September, the Indian High Commission had said it is facilitating the return of 363 NORI visa holders and 37 Indians from Pakistan. (ANI)

