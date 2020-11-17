Nawaz Sharif's PML-N slams Imran Khan govt for mistreating party chief Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has slammed the ruling government for delivering a harsh treatment to party president Shehbaz Sharif by continuing to transport him from jail to courts despite the National Assembly Opposition leader suffering from chronic backache. "We condemn the shifting of Shehbaz Sharif to [General] hospital [for his CT Scan there] in an armoured car instead of being provided a better vehicle, keeping in view his chronic backache problem," said party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb in a statement here on Monday, reported Dawn.

Alleging that Prime Minister Imran Khan was doing politics on the health of the opposition leader, she said Khan could only tease Sharif as the Prime Minister took pride in persecuting the opposition while his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was failing to run the country. She further alleged that the Gilgit-Baltistan election was stolen by incarcerating Sharif.

Meanwhile, Dawn reported that PML-N Punjab information Secretary Azma Bukhari stated that the prosperous Punjab of Shehbaz Sharif was now at the mercy of "wheat and sugar mafias" as the government was engaged in "persecution" of the former chief minister and his son Hamza Shehbaz. She also alleged that the Punjab cabinet meeting held on Monday discussed ways and means to further distress the Sharifs through tactics like forcing the Anti-Corruption Establishment to act against the opposition.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday registered cases against Sharif and his two sons among others in the multibillion rupee sugar scam, under money laundering, fraud, and other charges. Last year, Sharif and his son Hamza were indicted in connection with the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

NAB had then alleged that Sharif misused his post as the former Punjab chief minister to build a bridge amounting to rupees five hundred million to facilitate the Ramzan mills. (ANI)