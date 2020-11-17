Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nawaz Sharif's PML-N slams Imran Khan govt for mistreating party chief Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has slammed the ruling government for delivering a harsh treatment to party president Shehbaz Sharif by continuing to transport him from jail to courts despite the National Assembly Opposition leader suffering from chronic backache.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 17-11-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 14:29 IST
Nawaz Sharif's PML-N slams Imran Khan govt for mistreating party chief Shehbaz Sharif
PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has slammed the ruling government for delivering a harsh treatment to party president Shehbaz Sharif by continuing to transport him from jail to courts despite the National Assembly Opposition leader suffering from chronic backache. "We condemn the shifting of Shehbaz Sharif to [General] hospital [for his CT Scan there] in an armoured car instead of being provided a better vehicle, keeping in view his chronic backache problem," said party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb in a statement here on Monday, reported Dawn.

Alleging that Prime Minister Imran Khan was doing politics on the health of the opposition leader, she said Khan could only tease Sharif as the Prime Minister took pride in persecuting the opposition while his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was failing to run the country. She further alleged that the Gilgit-Baltistan election was stolen by incarcerating Sharif.

Meanwhile, Dawn reported that PML-N Punjab information Secretary Azma Bukhari stated that the prosperous Punjab of Shehbaz Sharif was now at the mercy of "wheat and sugar mafias" as the government was engaged in "persecution" of the former chief minister and his son Hamza Shehbaz. She also alleged that the Punjab cabinet meeting held on Monday discussed ways and means to further distress the Sharifs through tactics like forcing the Anti-Corruption Establishment to act against the opposition.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday registered cases against Sharif and his two sons among others in the multibillion rupee sugar scam, under money laundering, fraud, and other charges. Last year, Sharif and his son Hamza were indicted in connection with the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

NAB had then alleged that Sharif misused his post as the former Punjab chief minister to build a bridge amounting to rupees five hundred million to facilitate the Ramzan mills. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Danish government gets majority to back plan to cull minks

The Danish government said Tuesday that there was now a parliamentary majority behind a decision to cull the countrys 15 million minks over concerns about a mutated version of the virus that has spread among the animals. The government had ...

Crop insurance: Agri ministry seeks DGCA nod for taking drone-based crop images in 100 districts

The agriculture ministry has sought civil aviation regulator DGCAs nod for allowing shortlisted private agencies operate drones to capture images of rice fields in 100 districts to assess crop yields at gram panchayat level under the Pradha...

Pak's extremist religious group lifts partial siege to Islamabad after talks with govt

Hundreds of activists of an extremist religious group in Pakistan have ended their protest after a senior minister convinced them, two days after they laid a partial siege to the national capital to denounce the publication of blasphemous c...

Online festive shopping increases chances of cybercrime: McAfee's India survey

Despite various cyber threats, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic propelled more people to opt for online shopping with 68.1 per cent Indians confirming an increase in their online shopping activity this year, revealed the latest McAfee report o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020