Philippines logs 1,148 new COVID-19 infections, lowest in over 10 days

The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Tuesday reported 1,148 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number in the country to 410,718.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Manila [Philippines], November 17 (ANI/Xinhua): The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Tuesday reported 1,148 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number in the country to 410,718. Tuesday's number of new daily cases is the lowest since Nov. 4. The DOH has been reporting less than 2,000 cases of daily increase since Nov. 10.

The DOH said 186 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 374,543, and the death toll climbed to 7,862 with 23 new deaths. The DOH said it had tested over 4.98 million people in the Philippines so far. The Philippines has a population of about 110 million.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the government is closely watching the situation in several evacuation centers in the wake of the series of cyclones that have hit the Philippines in recent weeks. In a news conference, Roque said hundreds of evacuees will be screened for COVID-19 to prevent outbreaks at the centers where people are temporarily staying after their homes were damaged by the cyclones.

The DOH has urged local governments to ensure that the minimum health standards are strictly followed in the evacuation centers. Health Secretary Francisco Duque said there is a "very strong possibility" of COVID-19 transmission in evacuation centers.

Last week, Duque urged safety officers assigned in the facilities to ensure that evacuees strictly observe minimum standards to avoid the spread of the virus. (ANI/Xinhua)

