Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia registers 20,985 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia has registered 20,985 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 22,410 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,991,998, the federal response center said on Wednesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 18-11-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 14:17 IST
Russia registers 20,985 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], November 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered 20,985 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 22,410 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,991,998, the federal response center said on Wednesday. "In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 20,985 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 5,094 (24.3 per cent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 1,991,998.

Moscow reported 4,174 COVID-19 cases, down from 5,882 yesterday. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 2,215 cases (up from 2,130 yesterday) and the Moscow region with 864 cases (up from 839 yesterday). The response center reported 456 coronavirus fatalities, up from 442 yesterday, raising the country's death toll to 34,387 and breaking the record for the second day in a row.

The recoveries also hit a new record for the second consecutive day, as 25,179 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered, up from 22,055 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,501,083. According to the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 70 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 463,720 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

District admn bans sea bathing at Pentha beach

The Kendrapara district administration on Wednesday enforced prohibitory orders under section 144 Crpc banning sea bathing along the 1.5 km long Pentha beach, a favourite destination for tourists. The pristine beach has turned unsafe for hu...

Sebi amends guidelines on preferential allotment by listed InvITs

Markets regulator Sebi has tweaked its framework pertaining to allotment of units by emerging investment vehicle InvIT on a preferential basis. The preferential issue of units would not be made to any person who has sold or transferred any ...

Microsoft introduces Dynamics 365 Project Operations in India

Microsoft on Wednesday announced the general availability of its Dynamics 365 Project Operations solution in India, which will enable service organizations to enhance project management. The solution has been developed to help service-based...

GRAPHIC-Rate cut bets melt as vaccines boost economy hopes

Expectations of interest rate cuts in some of the worlds biggest economies have melted within the space of a month on hopes a successful coronavirus vaccine will fuel a growth bounceback next year.As recently as Oct. 20, markets were pricin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020