Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korea's capital region, Gwangju City toughen social distancing rules

The Seoul metropolitan area and the southern city of Gwangju have adopted regulations to enforce stricter social distancing amid a spike in the number of coronavirus cases, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Wednesday.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 18-11-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 19:34 IST
South Korea's capital region, Gwangju City toughen social distancing rules
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Seoul [South Korea], November 18 (ANI/Sputnik): The Seoul metropolitan area and the southern city of Gwangju have adopted regulations to enforce stricter social distancing amid a spike in the number of coronavirus cases, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Wednesday. According to the report, social distancing level in Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province was increased to Level 1.5 (South Korea uses a 5-tier scheme with 0.5 intervals, with 1 being the lowest), meaning that concrete measurable social distancing rules will be imposed in addition to mandatory face masks.

Food businesses will have to distance tables at least 1 meter (3.3 feet) from one another or alternatively fill every other table or install shields between them. Other entertainment businesses will have to reduce the occupancy to one person per 4 square meters (43 square feet). Rallies and demonstrations, as well as "high-risk" mass assembly such as where people sing or chant, will be limited to 100 people.

Businesses and rally organizers violating the new social distancing regulations will be fined 3 million won ($2,700), while people not wearing masks in public will face an up to 100,000-won fine. The new rules will take effect in Gwangju beginning from Thursday and in Incheon beginning from Monday for an initial period of two weeks.

The daily increase in the number of coronavirus cases in South Korea had kept between 60-150 since mid-October, but spiked almost threefold over the past several days. On Wednesday, 313 new cases were confirmed, the highest daily increment since late August. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read: S.Korean spy chief proposes Olympic summit with US, N.Korea, Japan - report

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

India's HIV prevention model can be adopted in many countries: Vardhan

Indias HIV prevention model can be adopted and scaled up in many countries by tailoring the targeted interventions programme as per local settings and can also be replicated in other prevention and disease control initiatives, Union Health ...

Madhya Pradesh to have `cow cabinet'; first meeting on Nov 22

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has decided to set up a separate cabinet for the protection and promotion of the cow, and its members will be drawn from multiple departments, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Wednesday....

New York settles with NRA over illegal insurance sales deceiving members

The National Rifle Association agreed to a five-year ban on doing insurance business in New York state and will pay a 2.5 million civil fine to settle charges it offered insurance to members without a license and concealed how it routinely ...

'A special day': End of Pfizer trial paves way for a COVID shot this year

Final results from Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine trial showed its shot had a 95 success rate and two months of safety data, paving the way for the drugmaker to apply for an emergency U.S. authorization within days, it said on Wednesday. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020