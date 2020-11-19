Left Menu
Development News Edition

Third hijacking in seven days; Stelios K vessel hijacked near Togo on its way to Lagos

"The lack of immediate kidnap would indicate that the perpetrators potentially sought options for either offloading or selling refined product that may be onboard,” Dryad Global.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lome | Updated: 19-11-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 10:25 IST
Third hijacking in seven days; Stelios K vessel hijacked near Togo on its way to Lagos
Representative image.

A hijacking incident near south Lome earlier this week has enraged the already critical situation of piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, according to a report by Splash 247.com.

Dryad Global, the Maritime safety consultancy, reportedly said that Togo-flagged bunker vessel Stelios K which was boarded to Lagos was hijacked on its way. It also reported that after losing contact with the operator, the consultancy tried to establish the vessel's location and tried to reach the crew.

After receiving the confirmation of hijackers' presence on board, the Maritime Domain Awareness for TradeGulf of Guinea (MDAT-GoG) informed local authorities while asking for negotiations. The authorities have been negotiating for the release of the vessel and the crew on the board as per the reports.

The crew on board are expected to be safe, as Dryad Global said, "the lack of immediate kidnap would indicate that the perpetrators potentially sought options for either offloading or selling refined product that may be onboard,".

The hijacking of Stelios K is the third incident in the last seven days, as another cargo vessel Am Delta with five crew on board, and another Chinese heavylift ship Zhen Hua 7, with 14 crew onboard was seized.

Looking at the alarming condition, Dryad Global warned, "the Gulf of Guinea HRA was raised to a critical risk rating following a sharp increase in incidents in the past week, including 2 successful kidnappings within 3 days. Vessels are advised to exercise heightened caution in this region".

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Organisation of Muslims launches signature campaign against religious extremism

The Indian Muslims for Progress And Reforms IMPAR has launched a worldwide signature campaign against what it called the looming threat posed by right wing politics, geopolitical interests and pernicious exploitation of the social media by ...

'Five Eyes' alliance demands China end crackdown on Hong Kong legislators

The Five Eyes intelligence-sharing group said on Wednesday Chinas imposition of new rules to disqualify elected legislators in Hong Kong appeared to be part of a campaign to silence critics and called on Beijing to reverse course.We urge th...

Apple cuts App Store commission to 15% for small businesses

Tech giant Apple on Wednesday said it has slashed its App Store commission by half to 15 per cent for small businesses earning up to USD 1 million about Rs 7.4 crore per year on the platform. In the past, tech majors Appleand Google have be...

Australian special forces unlawfully killed 39 people in Afghanistan: military report

There is credible information that at least 19 serving and former Australian special forces allegedly committed up to 39 unlawful murders during the conflict in Afghanistan, according to a long-awaited military report into war crimes releas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020