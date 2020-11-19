Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK announces biggest military investment since Cold War

Britain is set to increase its defence budget by 16.5 billion pounds (USD 21.8 billion) in the next four years to deal with "perilous" international situation and "bolster its global influence."

ANI | London | Updated: 19-11-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 13:09 IST
UK announces biggest military investment since Cold War
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Image Credit: ANI

Britain is set to increase its defence budget by 16.5 billion pounds (USD 21.8 billion) in the next four years to deal with "perilous" international situation and "bolster its global influence." Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, "I have taken this decision in the teeth of the pandemic because the defence of the realm must come first."

"The international situation is more perilous and more intensely competitive than at any time since the Cold War and Britain must be true to our history and stand alongside our allies," he said. He further said this is UK's chance to transform their Armed Forces and increase its global influence. "This is our chance to end the era of retreat, transform our Armed Forces, bolster our global influence, unite and level up our country, pioneer new technology and defend our people and way of life," Boris said.

The 16.5 billion pounds extra in the Ministry of Defence's budget over the next four years is the amount over and above the manifesto commitment, UK Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. "The 16.5 billion pounds extra in the Ministry of Defence's budget over the next four years is the amount over and above the manifesto commitment. The Government has already pledged to increase defence spending by 0.5 per cent above inflation for every year of this parliament. On existing forecasts, this is an overall cash increase of 24.1 billion pounds over four years compared to last year's budget," the statement said.

"Since the Cold War the threat from our adversaries has been evolving. Our traditional defence and deterrence capabilities remain vital, and our Armed Forces work every day to prevent terror reaching the UK's shores. But our enemies are also operating in increasingly sophisticated ways, including in cyberspace, to further their own interests," the statement said. It said UK Defence, therefore, needs to operate at all times with leading, cutting-edge technology. (ANI)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan: A Reliable Way to Manage Big Purchases

Pune, Maharashtra, IndiaNewsVoir Applying for a personal loan is no longer a tedious task. Customers can get a personal loan to fund their large purchases and unplanned expenses from the comfort of their home, quickly without any hassle. O...

PM exudes confidence in India's tech talent, says it has potential to go global

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India is uniquely positioned to leap ahead in the information era and asserted that the countrys local tech solutions have the potential to go global. India is uniquely positioned to leap a...

Chhattisgarh Assembly's winter session to begin on Dec 21

The Chhattisgarh Legislative Assemblys winter session will begin on December 21 and will have seven sittings, an Assembly official said on Thursday. The ninth session of the fifth Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly will open on December 21 a...

Canadian accusations on China being cyber-crime threat are groundless, says China

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday accusations by Canada are groundless, when asked about Canada naming China and Russia among main cyber-crime threats.Canada on Wednesday identified state-sponsored programs in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020