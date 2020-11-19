Left Menu
Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 10 years jail in illegal funding case

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Thursday sentenced Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamat-ud-Dawa head, Hafiz Saeed, to 10-year imprisonment in an illegal funding case.

Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. Image Credit: ANI

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Thursday sentenced Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamat-ud-Dawa head, Hafiz Saeed, to 10-year imprisonment in an illegal funding case. The court also ordered that Saeed's properties be confiscated.

According to a report by Samaa TV, a Lahore anti-terrorism court has sentenced Lashkar-e-Taiba sponsor Saeed, Prof Zafar Iqbal, and Yahya Muhajid to a cumulative jail term of 10-and-a-half years. While Hafiz Abdul Rehman was sentenced to six months. The Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief was arrested on July 17, 2019, at the Kamoke toll plaza, about 50 km north of Lahore. The US has placed a USD10 million bounty on the UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed.

The court has ordered their properties to be seized. The counter-terrorism department has registered 41 cases against the JuD leaders.

Back in July, the top 13 members of the JuD, including Saeed, were booked in nearly two dozen cases for terror financing and money laundering under Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997. Subsequently, Saeed was arrested from Gujranwala on charges of terror financing by the Punjab Counterterrorism Department (CTD). (ANI)

