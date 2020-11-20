S Korea reports 363 more COVID-19 cases, 30,017 in total

Seoul [South Korea], November 20 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 363 more cases of the COVID-19 on early Friday, raising the total number of infections to 30,017. The daily caseload stayed above 300 for three straight days, growing in triple digits for 13 days, due to the continued small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 127 were Seoul residents and 62 were people residing in Gyeonggi province. Forty-three were imported, lifting the combined figure to 4,355.

Three more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 501. The total fatality rate stood at 1.67 per cent. A total of 165 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 26,263. The total recovery rate was 87.49 per cent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.87 million people, among whom 2,795,283 tested negative for the virus and 48,143 are being checked. (ANI/Xinhua)