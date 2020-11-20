Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong has entered fourth COVID-19 wave, say experts

Hong Kong's top infectious disease experts on Thursday (local time) warned the government that the fourth wave of COVID-19 has begun in the city and called for urgent action.

ANI | Hong Kong | Updated: 20-11-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 12:24 IST
Hong Kong has entered fourth COVID-19 wave, say experts
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong's top infectious disease experts on Thursday (local time) warned the government that the fourth wave of COVID-19 has begun in the city and called for urgent action. This came after the health officials here reported over 30 confirmed and preliminary infections across various districts and sectors, Victor Ting and Elizabeth Cheung reported for South China Morning Post.

The experts advised that all non-essential indoor gatherings should be postponed with immediate effect and the public should be prepared to face school closures and to work from home again if the caseload doubles or triples in the next few days. Professor David Hui Shu-Cheong, Chinese University Respiratory Medicine specialist and a government adviser for COVID-19, said that he believed Hong Kong had entered its fourth wave due to a spike in both overall and untraceable cases, which also happened in the second and third waves.

The city was hit by its first two waves of infection from late January until June, and the third one from July. While cases fell in September, there have been signs of a rising trend in recent weeks. "Given the extensive and diffuse pattern recently confirmed cases are distributed, Hong Kong would have to be incredibly lucky to dodge an imminent fourth wave...We are in a race against time with the virus spreading out of control," said University of Hong Kong (HKU) Faculty of Medicine dean Professor Gabriel Leung.

Dr Wong Ka-hing, controller of the Centre for Health Protection (CHP), noted that the situation is "increasingly worrying" while adding, "For the first time, the government is comprehensively reviewing its social distancing measures." There are now different sources of infection in various districts, suggesting that there are transmissions in the community, South China Morning Post quoted Dr Chuang Shuk-Kwan as saying.

"If there is an active transmission, together with a lowered guard on vigilance, there could be an exponential growth in cases. We are very worried," she said while adding that she had informed that an infection cluster was "potentially developing" at Starlight Dance Club, where one confirmed patient and five others who preliminarily tested positive had visited previously. South China Morning Post also reported that Ecuador and Germany would also be added to the city's list of high-risk countries, joining 15 others, as new arrangements for arrivals from the two countries will come into effect on November 28. The new regulations state that travellers will need to have a negative COVID-19 test result before coming here along with hotel quarantine for foreign arrivals.

Hong Kong's official COVID-19 tally stood at 5,491 as of Thursday, with 108 related deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Thai police to charge high school students over protest

Two Thai high school student leaders will be charged for joining a banned protest last month, police said on Friday, a day after embattled Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha threatened tougher action against protesters.The students said they ...

Hungary sees EU recovery plan deal; Poland demands "new compromise"

A dispute over the European Unions recovery fund and budget will eventually be resolved, Hungarys prime minister said on Friday, as a senior official in Warsaw said Poland had the right to demand a new compromise over the deal. The national...

Man, missing woman found dead in flat in Thane district

The decomposed bodies of aman and a woman, who was reported missing, were found in a flat here in Maharashtra, police said on Friday. The deceased were identified as one Sandeep Saxena 33 and Jayanti Shah 36 and their bodies were found in t...

Cycling-New sponsor found for African cycling team

Swiss cycling wear maker ASSOS will be the new sponsor of Africas only team on the UCI WorldTour, whose participation was threatened by the end of a previous commercial deal, it was announced on Friday. The team, whose principal South Afric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020