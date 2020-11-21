Left Menu
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Germany surpasses 900,000: Robert Koch Institute

Germany has confirmed 22,964 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 902,528, the Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 21-11-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 12:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Berlin [Germany], November 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Germany has confirmed 22,964 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 902,528, the Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday. The death toll has grown by 254 to 13,884 people within the same period of time. More than 593,000 patients have recovered from the disease.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 23,648 new coronavirus cases and 260 fatalities. The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 57.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.37 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

