Bangladesh PM who transformed lives of 170 million Bangladeshis, enjoys cooking, fishing, sewing, reveals her adviser

Revealing new facets of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's personality, her private industry and investment adviser on Saturday said that she has transformed the fortunes of 170 million Bangladeshis, given refuge to Rohingya Muslims and also finds the time to enjoy cooking, fishing and sewing, which shows she is a complete human being.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 21-11-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 22:45 IST
Bangladesh Prime Minister . Image Credit: ANI

The adviser also shared pictures of the Prime Minister fishing and sewing clothes.

The adviser also shared pictures of the Prime Minister fishing and sewing clothes. "She is just an awesome lady of impeccable character apart from a Prime Minister and everyone should follow her principles," a user wrote in the comments section of the post.

Another user called Hasina an "awesome lady" and an inspiration for all women of Bangladesh. "She is really (an) amazing, awesome lady, an inspiration (for) all women of our country... I am really impressed and inspired as well by her good deeds... Being a woman I always feel proud of her. May her life be blessed. May Allah be always with her. Long live Sheikh Hasina," a Facebook user wrote. Till now the post by Rahman has received over 18,000 likes, 468 comments and been shared by 1.4k people on the social media platform. (ANI)

