Left Menu
Development News Edition

Putin compares nature of COVID-induced global economic crisis to Great Depression

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday at the G20 summit called the economic crisis caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic 'a major world crisis' since the Great Depression.

ANI | Riyadh | Updated: 21-11-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 23:22 IST
Putin compares nature of COVID-induced global economic crisis to Great Depression
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday at the G20 summit called the economic crisis caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic 'a major world crisis' since the Great Depression. "The scale of the challenges that humanity faces in 2020 is truly unprecedented. The coronavirus epidemic, global lockdown and freezing of economic activity have triggered [Donald Trump] systemic economic crisis that the modern world has probably not known since the Great Depression," Putin said at the summit as quoted by Sputnik.

Putin further praised the US for its contribution to the world economic recovery during his economic speech and added that mass unemployment and poverty remain major issues for the world. "US President [Donald Trump] just spoke about the efforts of the United States, indeed, this is [Donald Trump] very big contribution to the restoration of the US economy and, therefore, to the restoration of the world economy," Putin said.

He added, "The main risk, of course, remains ... despite some positive signals, the main risk will still remain massive long-term, so-called stagnant mass unemployment. With the subsequent growth of poverty and social disorder." The Russian President further called for equal access to COVID-19 vaccines. "Russia supports the key project considered by the current summit, which aims to make efficient and safe vaccines accessible for everyone. There is no doubt that immunizing drugs should be common public property.

He added, "And our country, Russia, of course, is ready to provide the vaccines developed by our scientists to those in need." (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican president urges G20 to avoid debt, bailouts in pandemic

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Saturday urged fellow leaders from the 20 biggest world economies G20 to steer clear of debt and bailouts in the efforts to handle the COVID-19 crisis that has caused a global recession. From...

Meghalaya: 7 police personnel injured during protest at public hearing site

At least seven police personnel were injured after violence broke out during a public hearing for expansion of a limestone mining project in Meghalayas East Jaintia Hills district on Saturday, officials said. The violence erupted after memb...

Rugby-Rees-Zammit bags maiden try as Wales find relief with Georgia win

Teenage winger Louis Rees-Zammit scored a maiden try on his first start as a youthful Wales ended a six-game losing streak with an 18-0 victory over Georgia in the Autumn Nations Cup on Saturday.Rees-Zammit also set up a try for replacement...

Portugal to ban domestic travel, close schools around national holidays

Portugal is to ban domestic travel and close schools around two upcoming holidays in a bid to reduce the spread of coronavirus ahead of Christmas, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Saturday. Travel between municipalities will be banned f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020