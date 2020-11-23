Brazil's COVID-19 toll reaches 1,69,183 with 194 new deaths

Brazil has reported 194 new deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the national death toll to 1,69,183, the health ministry said. With 18,615 new cases, the COVID-19 caseload in Brazil has reached 6,071,401, Xinhua reported

The Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, has also been the most affected, with 41,267 deaths. At least nine Brazilian states, including Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, have seen an uptick in hospitalisations. (ANI)

Also Read: Hindu leader asks Brazilian clothes brand to remove image of Lord Ganesh