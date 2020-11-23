Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak Human Rights Minister deletes tweet comparing Macron's presidency to Nazi rule amid criticism

Pakistan Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari on Sunday deleted her objectionable tweet, where she said that French President Emmanuel Macron was treating Muslims like Nazis treated Jews in World War II, after France demanded her to withdraw her remarks.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 23-11-2020 09:30 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 09:30 IST
Pak Human Rights Minister deletes tweet comparing Macron's presidency to Nazi rule amid criticism
Pakistan's Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari on Sunday deleted her objectionable tweet, where she said that French President Emmanuel Macron was treating Muslims like Nazis treated Jews in World War II, after France demanded her to withdraw her remarks. In a tweet linking to an online article, Mazari on Saturday had said: "Macron is doing to Muslims what the Nazis did to the Jews -- Muslim children will get ID numbers (other children won't) just as Jews were forced to wear the yellow star on their clothing for identification."

Dawn reported that the article, which claimed that the Macron administration will issue ID numbers exclusively for Muslim children under a new bill, now includes a clarification, stating that the ID numbers will not just be for Muslim children, but for all children. Following this, Mazari in a tweet said that the article she had cited in her earlier post has been corrected and therefore, she had deleted her earlier tweet for the same reason.

"The French Envoy to Pak sent me the following message and as the article I had cited has been corrected by the relevant publication, I have also deleted my tweet on the same," she tweeted. Mazari's earlier tweet was strongly condemned by the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, which issued a statement demanding Charge d'affaires of Pakistan in Paris for rectification of Mazari's tweet.

"Today, a member of the Pakistani Cabinet has expressed views through social media, in terms that are deeply shocking and insulting for the President of the Republic and for our country. These despicable words are blatant lies, loaded with an ideology of hatred and violence. Such slanderous comments are disgraceful at such level of responsibility. We reject them strongly," the statement said. It further said: "We have immediately informed the Charge d'affaires of Pakistan in Paris of our condemnation, in the strongest terms. Pakistan must rectify this statement and return to the path of dialogue based on respect."

France in the last one month has witnessed several terror attacks after Charlie Hebdo announced the republishing of a controversial caricature and French President Emmanuel Macron refused to criticise it in early October. Protests erupted in the Muslim countries over the incident. Social media users in many Muslim countries have also joined calls to boycott French goods.

Macron is facing renewed criticism in the Muslim world and abroad over his latest plans to tackle what he calls radical Islam, including asking Muslim leaders in his country to agree to a "charter of republican values", reported Dawn. On October 16, a terrorist beheaded a secondary school teacher Samuel Paty who used controversial cartoons published by Charlie Hebdo in his classes. On the morning of October 30, another terrorist attack occurred when a man stabbed three people to death and wounded several others in a church in Nice. (ANI)

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Graeme Smith optimistic about crowds return during Australia's Test tour

South Africas Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith expects to see crowds returning to the ground next year when Australia tour the country for a Test series for the first time since the 2018 infamous ball tampering episode. Smith allayed doubt...

Redmi Note 9 5G series listed on JD.com ahead of official launch

Xiaomi is gearing up for the launch of the Redmi Note 9 5G series on November 26. Ahead of the official launch, the upcoming series has been listed on the Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com, revealing the front and back panels.The JD listin...

Records tumble as Liverpool beat Leicester 3-0 in EPL

Liverpool set a club record of 64 top-flight home matches unbeaten by overwhelming Leicester in a 3-0 win in the Premier League. Diog o Jota had a record of his own, becoming the first player to score in his first four home top-division ...

Soccer-Man City must be careful in managing Aguero, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has acknowledged Sergio Agueros importance to the team but says he will not rush the Argentine striker back into action. Aguero injured his hamstring in Citys 1-1 Premier League draw at West Ham United ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020