India-Israel joined hands to develop rapid test kits, cooperated on vaccine research: MEA

India and Israel joined hands to develop rapid test kits and cooperate on vaccine research while collaborative technology projects will help in securing new markets globally, said Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Secretary (CPV, OIA & Arab), Ministry of External Affairs. "With the unprecedented disruption of Covid pandemic, India and Israel joined hands to develop rapid test kits and cooperated on vaccine research.The scope for high-tech collaboration has grown in defence, under Make in India, and cooperation to combat cybercrimes has become more important," said Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Secretary (CPV, OIA & Arab), Ministry of External Affairs while addressing 13th India-Israel Forum virtually.

"As we face the threat of terrorists. In an era where technology dominates, India-Israel projects can lead the way, not only bilaterally but in securing new markets globally," he added. The MEA in an official statement said, ''our shared vision hopes for regional peace and stability, economic growth and engagement consistent with development priorities, collaboration in resources and technologies and efforts for a reformed and responsible multilateral system. These form the important pillars of a future-oriented strategic engagement."

"We call this region our extended neighbourhood, an indication of cultural affection and policy priority. We saw unprecedented positive momentum in our ties with the countries in this region, in recent decades. We forged several strategic partnerships, including with Israel. The region is central to our economic and security interests and important for our role in a globalized world and reformed multilateralism," MEA official statement said. "Our shared vision hopes for regional peace and stability, economic growth and engagement consistent with development priorities, collaboration in resources and technologies and efforts for a reformed and responsible multilateral system. These form the important pillars of a future-oriented strategic engagement," it added.

According to the officials, the recent rapprochement between Arab states and Israel leading to the normalization of relations. This could improve prospects for a brighter future for the region. The ideal future rests on the realization of the legitimate aspirations of the people. We have often said that direct negotiations between the parties can provide solutions for peaceful and secure co-existence between the two sides and also provide peace and prosperity to the citizens of two States, living side by side. India-Israel relations are steeped in history, a chequered one, as we know. The steep trajectory over almost three decades, since we established full diplomatic relations, has been nothing less than extraordinary. The establishment of a strategic partnership in 2017 was not a mere declaration of intent but an enumeration of the true and special character of the relations. Today, we are embarked on exploring newer vistas of cooperation.

MEA said, that high technology, innovation, water and energy have great potential and contemporary relevance.(ANI)