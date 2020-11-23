Left Menu
Development News Edition

India briefs, shares evidence with foreign envoys on Pakistan hand in terror plot foiled in Nagrota last week

India has briefed a select group of head of missions here about Pakistan's direct role in planning the terror attack which was recently foiled by Indian security forces with the killing of four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 21:08 IST
India briefs, shares evidence with foreign envoys on Pakistan hand in terror plot foiled in Nagrota last week
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

India has briefed a select group of head of missions here about Pakistan's direct role in planning the terror attack which was recently foiled by Indian security forces with the killing of four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir. ANI has learnt that heads of missions were provided a detailed information docket giving details of the incident as it transpired as well as list of items and ammunition that was recovered from terrorists clearly indicating their Pakistani origins.

Sources said they were also briefed on how terrorists got into India, which is now clear as an underground tunnel has been found in the Samba sector. They said envoys were told how preliminary investigations by police and intelligence authorities and markings on the recovered AK-47 rifles and other items brought it out that terrorists belonged to Pakistan-based Jaish-e- Mohammed.

"It was pointed out how the incident of November 19 is part of Pakistan's ongoing terror campaign in Jammu and Kashmir and that in 2020 itself we have seen 200 incidents of terrorist violence and neutralization of 199 terrorists. Details of JeM's involvement in previous such incidents were also shared," a source said. In terms of the bigger picture, it was clear that the terrorists were planning biggest terror attack in India since Pulwama in February 2019 and implications can be guessed, the sources said

They said it is part of a plot to sabotage DDC (District Development Council) elections in Jammu and Kashmir and to carry out terror attack to coincide with the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror strikes. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan briefed the select group of Heads of Missions on the planned terrorist attack and the implications of the incident on security, diplomacy and the battle against terrorism.

ANI has learnt that this is the first of several briefings to be conducted by MEA in small groups in view of COVID-19 situation. Other secretaries will also be briefing Heads of Missions in their areas of jurisdiction. The idea is to share information as widely as possible with the international community.

The Heads of Missions were sensitized about India's concerns regarding Pakistan's sustained efforts to destabilize the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and to subvert local elections and democracy, sources added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden names 2 aides to legislative affairs team

President-elect Joe Biden has named two longtime Capitol Hill aides to his legislative affairs team. Reema Dodin and Shuwanza Goff will serve as deputy directors of the White House Office of Legislative Affairs.Dodin has been working on the...

351 new COVID cases, 12 deaths in J&K

There were 351 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the tally to 1.07 lakh and the toll to 1,641 on Monday, officials said. The number of active cases is 5,431, while 99,827 people have recovered so far, the offi...

England gets new set of restrictions for end of COVID lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out new measures on Monday to replace a COVID-19 lockdown in England from Dec. 2, reinforcing a previous regional approach to try to reopen businesses where infection rates are lower. Just over two w...

Digital health pass 'IATA Travel Pass' to be out soon

The International Air Transport Association IATA on Monday announced that it is in the final development phase of the IATA Travel Pass, a digital health pass that will support the safe reopening of borders. According to an official statemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020