Left Menu
Development News Edition

Digital health pass 'IATA Travel Pass' to be out soon

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Monday announced that it is in the final development phase of the IATA Travel Pass, a digital health pass that will support the safe reopening of borders.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 23-11-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 22:41 IST
Digital health pass 'IATA Travel Pass' to be out soon
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Monday announced that it is in the final development phase of the IATA Travel Pass, a digital health pass that will support the safe reopening of borders. According to an official statement issued by the IATA, the governments are beginning to use testing as a means of limiting the risks of COVID-19 importation when re-opening their borders to travelers without quarantine measures. "IATA Travel Pass will manage and verify the secure flow of necessary testing or vaccine information among governments, airlines, laboratories and travelers."

"IATA is calling for systematic COVID-19 testing of all international travelers and the information flow infrastructure needed to enable this must support -- Governments with the means to verify the authenticity of tests and the identity of those presenting the test certificates; Airlines with the ability to provide accurate information to their passengers on test requirements and verify that a passenger meets the requirements for travel; Laboratories with the means to issue digital certificates to passengers that will be recognized by governments; and Travelers with accurate information on test requirements, where they can get tested or vaccinated, and the means to securely convey test information to airlines and border authorities," the statement said. Alexandre de Juniac, IATA's Director General and CEO, said, "Today borders are double locked. Testing is the first key to enable international travel without quarantine measures. The second key is the global information infrastructure needed to securely manage, share and verify test data matched with traveler identities in compliance with border control requirements. That's the job of IATA Travel Pass. We are bringing this to market in the coming months to also meet the needs of the various travel bubbles and public health corridors that are starting operation."

The first cross-border IATA Travel Pass pilot is scheduled for later this year and the launch slated for quarter one 2021. (ANI)

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Left, Cong take out rally in support of Nov 26 nationwide strike

Left and Congress activists took to the streets in the city on Monday in support of the nationwide general strike call given by the joint committee of several central trade unions on November 26 in protest against the Centres economic polic...

UPDATE 1-BoE suspects November policy decision was leaked to Sun newspaper

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday that he suspected the central banks most recent policy decision on Nov. 5 was leaked to the Sun, and that the newspapers report was not simply speculation presented as fact. Hours before...

AstraZeneca says COVID-19 'vaccine for the world' can be 90% effective

AstraZeneca said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine could be as much as 90 effective, giving the worlds fight against the global pandemic a third new weapon that can be cheaper to make, easier to distribute and faster to scale-up than rivals. T...

Canada's Atlantic bubble disintegrates as COVID-19 cases rise

The bubble pact between Canadas four Atlantic provinces has disintegrated in the face of rising COVID-19 cases across the country, as premiers in Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador announced quarantine requirements for all t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020