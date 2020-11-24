Left Menu
Australian High Commissioner, Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar of Western Naval Command discuss bilateral defence, security cooperation

Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell on Monday has called on Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command (WNC) and exchanged views on various issues of common interest such as bilateral cooperation in defence and security and shared maritime interests as Indian Ocean littoral state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 15:52 IST
The High Commissioner's visit was significant as it coincided with the recently concluded Quad exercise MALABAR 2020. Image Credit: ANI

Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell on Monday has called on Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command (WNC) and exchanged views on various issues of common interest such as bilateral cooperation in defence and security and shared maritime interests as Indian Ocean littoral state. "Barry O' Farrell AO, High Commissioner of Australia, accompanied by Sarah Roberts, acting Consul General, Consulate of Australia, Mumbai and a three-member delegation called on Vice Adm Ajit Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command on 23 Nov 20," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The High Commissioner interacted with the Admiral and exchanged views on various issues of common interest such as Bilateral Cooperation in Defence and Security, Strategic Partnership and shared maritime interests as Indian Ocean littoral States, the statement noted. The High Commissioner also visited the Aircraft Carrier Dock at the Western Naval Command.

The ministry said the High Commissioner's visit was significant as it coincided with the recently concluded Quad exercise MALABAR 2020 in which India, Australia, Japan and the US participated. HMAS Ballarat, a frigate of Royal Australian Navy represented Australia in both the phases of Malabar 20 and had spent some time at Goa port for its operational turnaround from 10 - 13 Nov 20.

The current visit by the High Commissioner is in accordance with the good relations enjoyed by both the Commonwealth nations and is expected to further strengthen the existing bonds between both the navies, the ministry noted. (ANI)

