7000 PIA employees to be laid off, says Pakistan aviation minister

Pakistan's Federal aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Tuesday said that as many as 7,000 employees of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will be laid off voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS). According to a report by ARY News, Sarwar said while PIA requires only 7000 employees to operate, it employs over 14,000 currently due to the politically influenced recruitments in the past by ruling parties.

He further said that out of 14,000 employees currently working, half of the staff will be let go through VSS. They will be given compensation, he added. This comes despite the Pakistan Peoples' Party on November 21 criticizing Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government over its plan to sack thousands of employees of the PIA, Steel Mills and Railways and termed the decision illegal and unconstitutional.

"It is unfortunate that unelected lackeys, who have served every government, are taking anti-labour decisions," said PPP leader Raza Rabbani in a statement on Saturday, reported Dawn. "Such far-reaching measures as a retrenchment of workers, privatisation and structural changes cannot be given effect till they are discussed and approved by the CCI," he remarked.

Meanwhile, speaking on the suspicious licenses of 262 pilots, ARY News quoted Sarwar said no misinformation was transmitted on this matter while an inquiry was also initiated which found 82 of them proven to be involved. He said that those who came clean in the inquiries got clearance certificates as well. Post the revelation, the European Union Air Safety Agency had suspended flight operations of PIA for a period of six months from July 1. Vietnam had grounded all of the 27 Pakistani pilots flying their aircrafts due to concerns about their qualifications. All major airlines across the world have also begun to make Pakistani pilots redundant. Even the UK has decided to follow the EASA ban and barred any PIA flights to take off or land in the country. (ANI)