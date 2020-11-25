Pompeo hits out at CCP again for failing to alert the world about COVID

Left Menu
ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-11-2020 08:56 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 08:56 IST
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo . Image Credit: ANI

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo once again hit out at Beijing, more specifically, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for failing poorly to alert the world about the COVID-19. The Secretary of State said that it even silenced brave Chinese citizens who tried to disseminate any information about the virus that originated from Wuhan.

"I want to start with a topic that's on everyone's mind: the battle against the pandemic from Wuhan. Many people in America, in Kuwait, and around the world are suffering because the Chinese Communist Party failed to properly alert the world that it had a public health disaster on its hands. It silenced brave Chinese citizens," Pompeo said. Pompeo added it's wonderful that the United States and Kuwait have been able to work together on "our preparedness to make sure we are ready to tackle public health challenges alongside each other."

The Secretary of State, back in September, had hit out at Beijing saying that the Chinese Communist Party knew how virulent the COVID-19 that originated in Wuhan was, adding that Beijing censored and made courageous whistleblowers who tried to sound the alarm disappears. "The Chinese Communist Party knew how virulent the coronavirus was that originated in Wuhan. They censored and disappeared courageous whistleblowers and journalists who tried to sound the alarm. They allowed people from Wuhan to travel abroad," Pompeo said

As per the latest updates by Johns Hopkins University, as many as 59,628,581 cases of the COVID-19 have been reported across the world. As many as 1,406,449 patients across the world have died from the virus that originated from Wuhan. (ANI)

