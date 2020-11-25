Remember Abbottabad: India slams Pak for presenting 'dossier of lies' at UN

Left Menu
India on Tuesday lambasted Islamabad for presenting a "dossier of lies" against New Delhi at the United Nations, saying "concocting documents and peddling false narratives" is not new to Pakistan, which hosts the worlds largest number of UN proscribed terrorists.

ANI | New York | Updated: 25-11-2020 08:58 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 08:58 IST
India and Pakistan flags . Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan has given to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres a dossier accusing India of 'stoking' terrorism in Pakistan, just a day after New Delhi provided a dossier to some UN Security Council members over a last week terror attempt by four terrorists affiliated to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), a terrorist organisation proscribed by the UN, in Jammu and Kashmir. Responding to Pakistan's move at the UN, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador, TS Tirumurti, took to Twitter and said, "The 'dossier of lies' presented by Pakistan enjoys zero credibility. Concocting documents and peddling false narratives is not new to Pakistan. The top Indian envoy further added that "Pakistan is a host to the world's largest number of UN proscribed terrorists and entities. Remember Abbottabad!"

Osama Bin Laden, the founder of the militant terrorist organisation al-Qaeda, was killed by US security forces in Abbottabad on May 2, 2011. He was shot in the head, during the firefight in the compound in Pakistan, where he was taking shelter. Pakistan had long denied his presence in the country.

The presentation of the dossiers comes ahead of India joining the 15-member council for a two-year term starting January 1, 2021. On November 19, four terrorists were killed and two policemen were injured in a gun battle in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota. The encounter broke out after a truck was intercepted in the morning during a routine check.

Inspector-General of Police, Jammu Zone had said that it was possible that they were planning a big attack and targeting the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections in the Union territory. The terrorists were infiltrated in India using a 150-metre long tunnel. Meanwhile, Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla briefed a select group of head of missions in New Delhi about Pakistan's direct role in planning the terror attack which was foiled by Indian security forces.

ANI learned that heads of missions were provided a detailed information docket giving details of the incident as it transpired as well as list of items and ammunition that was recovered from terrorists clearly indicating their Pakistani origins. Sources said they were also briefed on how terrorists got into India, which is now clear as an underground tunnel has been found in the Samba sector.

They said envoys were told how preliminary investigations by police and intelligence authorities and markings on the recovered AK-47 rifles and other items brought it out that terrorists belonged to JeM. (ANI)

