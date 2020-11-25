Left Menu
Development News Edition

Driver crashes into gate outside Angela Merkel's office, detained

A driver in a station wagon with white hand-printed letters crashed into a gate outside German Chancellor Angela Merkel's office on Wednesday morning, but could not get past the barrier and was later detained.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 25-11-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 22:04 IST
Driver crashes into gate outside Angela Merkel's office, detained
German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Image Credit: ANI

A driver in a station wagon with white hand-printed letters crashed into a gate outside German Chancellor Angela Merkel's office on Wednesday morning, but could not get past the barrier and was later detained. The police said a 54-year-old man was taken in custody over Wednesday's crash, reported New York Times.

The message "You damned murderers of children and old people" was painted on one side of the car, while the other side read, "Stop the politics of globalisation," according to pictures of the crash site. The police tweeted that the security measures had worked, and at no point were Merkel or other government workers in danger.

Hartmut Paeth, a spokesman for the Berlin police, said that officers were in the process of clarifying with the elderly gentleman, whom they have in custody as a driver, and how this situation came about. Although the driver's motive was unclear, the incident bore similarities to another crash outside Merkel's office over six years ago, according to New York Times.

In 2014, a car, also adorned with hand-painted white letters, crashed into a gate outside Merkel's office. The message on the car urged a stop to climate change. The messages on the car on Wednesday initially raised questions over whether the action was connected to protests in past weeks over widespread restrictions to public life to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Germany, reported New York Times.

Last week, protesters were forbidden to gather in front of the Reichstag building, a couple of hundred yards away from Merkel's building, as the authorities feared that they could hinder or endanger lawmakers and government workers. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Himachal Pradesh CM condoles demise of Ahmed Patel

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has condoled the demise of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. He said that Ahmed Patel was a proficient leader who had cordial relationships with all the political parties.In his condolence me...

FACTBOX-Reaction to the death of Argentina soccer legend Maradona

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona died on Wednesday aged 60 of a heart attack, his lawyer said. Following are reactions to his deathITALIAN SOCCER CLUB NAPOLI, WHERE MARADONA PLAYED FROM 1984-1991 A devastating blow for both city and...

Very severe cyclonic storm Nivar's landfall process commences

The landfall process of very severecyclonic storm Nivar has commenced and it would cross thecoast soon, the Indian Meteorological Department said onWednesdayThe IMD, on its twitter handle said, Very severecyclonic storm Nivar now lies about...

UN agency: Israel's Gaza blockade has devastated economy

Israels blockade of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip has cost the seaside territory as much as 16.7 billion in economic losses and sent poverty and unemployment skyrocketing, a UN report said Wednesday, as it called on Israel to lift the closure....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020