Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN releases USD 25 million for women-led projects fighting gender-based violence

The United Nations humanitarian chief has released 25 million US dollars from its emergency fund to support women-led organisations that prevent and respond to gender-based violence.

ANI | New York | Updated: 26-11-2020 08:46 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 08:46 IST
UN releases USD 25 million for women-led projects fighting gender-based violence
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

New York [US], November 26 (ANI/Xinhua): The United Nations humanitarian chief has released 25 million US dollars from its emergency fund to support women-led organisations that prevent and respond to gender-based violence. The funding has gone to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and UN Women that have been asked to channel at least 30 per cent of it to organisations run by women that prevent violence against women and girls, and help victims and survivors with access to medical care, family planning, legal advice, safe spaces, mental health services and counselling, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The COVID-19 pandemic helped reveal the full extent of gender inequality while creating a set of circumstances that threaten to reverse the limited progress that has been made," said Mark Lowcock, UN Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator. "It's a smart investment and it's the right thing to do. We can only successfully find a way out of this pandemic if we bring everyone with us," he added.

UNFPA will receive 17 million dollars and 8 million dollars will go to UN Women. They will now decide where and how the money will be spent, said the press release. "It's time to say "enough" to gender-based violence and to prioritize the rights and needs of women and girls in humanitarian crises," said Natalia Kanem, UNFPA's executive director.

The announcement came at the start of "16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence", an international campaign, which runs each year from November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, to December 10, the Human Rights Day. "The high levels of gender-based violence that women and girls experience, especially in countries that are in crisis and in need of humanitarian assistance, remains one of the greatest injustices in our world," said UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

The funding comes from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund, an emergency fund that offers one of the fastest and most effective ways to help people affected by crises. Since it was established in 2005, the fund has provided close to 7 billion dollars for life-saving humanitarian action that has helped hundreds of millions of people across more than 100 countries and territories. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israelis pay respects to victims of 26/11 Mumbai attacks, demand justice for them

Israelis are holding ceremonies to pay respects to the victims of the 2611 Mumbai terror attacks, demanding that the perpetrators of the carnage be brought to justice and condemning Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Israelis, and Indian student...

Assam govt declares half holiday on Thursday as mark of respect to Gogoi

The Assam government has declared a half holiday on Thursday as a mark of respect to former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, who died due to post-COVID complications on Monday. Gogois mortal remains will be cremated here on Thursday.A notificati...

French Ambassador meets UP CM in Lucknow

Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain on Wednesday called upon Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence here and had a courtesy meeting, the state government said in a statement issued here. The ambassa...

Banking services to get affected as unions go on one-day strike

Banking services across the country are likely to get affected on Thursday as over four lakh employees of various public, private and a few foreign banks are observing one-day nationwide strike called by central trade unions. Ten central tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020