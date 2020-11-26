Protesters gather outside Armenian Parliament building to demand lift of martial law

Yerevan [Armenia], November 26 (ANI/Sputnik): A protest is underway near the parliament building in Armenia's capital city of Yerevan with demonstrators demanding that the martial law introduced in the wake of Nagorno-Karabakh hostilities be revoked, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday. The protest has been peaceful so far.

Armenian opposition lawmakers are determined to call an extraordinary parliament session to discuss the termination of the martial law imposed on September 27 when the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh began. Protesters now demand that pro-government lawmakers show up at the session to ensure a quorum necessary to initiate return to normal civilian rule. As long as a martial law remains in effect, lawmakers cannot initiate the process of removing from power Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, whom they blame for signing a ceasefire statement on what they call unfavorable terms.

The ceasefire statement was signed by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on November 10, ending the 1.5-month fighting in the Armenian-populated enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh within Azerbaijan. The trilateral declaration entailed significant territorial concessions to Azerbaijan, which many in Armenia were not happy about, given the death toll of thousands, predominantly young people. The fighting stopped on November 10, with each side holding on to its effectively occupied territory during the conflict. Russian peacekeepers have been deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh to monitor the truce. (ANI/Sputnik)