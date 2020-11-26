Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protesters gather outside Armenian Parliament building to demand lift of martial law

A protest is underway near the parliament building in Armenia's capital city of Yerevan with demonstrators demanding that the martial law introduced in the wake of Nagorno-Karabakh hostilities be revoked, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

ANI | Yerevan | Updated: 26-11-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 16:35 IST
Protesters gather outside Armenian Parliament building to demand lift of martial law
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Yerevan [Armenia], November 26 (ANI/Sputnik): A protest is underway near the parliament building in Armenia's capital city of Yerevan with demonstrators demanding that the martial law introduced in the wake of Nagorno-Karabakh hostilities be revoked, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday. The protest has been peaceful so far.

Armenian opposition lawmakers are determined to call an extraordinary parliament session to discuss the termination of the martial law imposed on September 27 when the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh began. Protesters now demand that pro-government lawmakers show up at the session to ensure a quorum necessary to initiate return to normal civilian rule. As long as a martial law remains in effect, lawmakers cannot initiate the process of removing from power Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, whom they blame for signing a ceasefire statement on what they call unfavorable terms.

The ceasefire statement was signed by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on November 10, ending the 1.5-month fighting in the Armenian-populated enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh within Azerbaijan. The trilateral declaration entailed significant territorial concessions to Azerbaijan, which many in Armenia were not happy about, given the death toll of thousands, predominantly young people. The fighting stopped on November 10, with each side holding on to its effectively occupied territory during the conflict. Russian peacekeepers have been deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh to monitor the truce. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thanks to DRDO, Indian fabric to replace Chinese, foreign clothing for making military uniforms

By Sahil Pandey Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO is helping Indian textile industries produce yarns to end the reliance on imports of Chinese and other foreign clothing for making military uniforms.Director of Directorate ...

Draft of Merchant Shipping Bill issued for public consultation

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has issued a draft of the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2020 for public consultation. It aims to repeal and replace the Merchant Shipping Act, 1958 Act No. 44 of 1958 and the Coasting Vessels Act, 1838 Ac...

Changa App Is Set to Be the Next Choice for Indian Influencers After the Ban on Snack Video

Gurgaon, Haryana, India Business Wire India In yet another shocking incident, a ban was imposed on Snack Video. The video creation app was able to register 35 Million downloads in India within just a few days of its launch and had outperfo...

France, EU lawmakers push for sanctions on Turkey next month

France is leading a push for European Union sanctions on Turkey next month to follow through on a threat made by the bloc in October, but has yet to win support from EU governments beyond Greece and Cyprus, officials and diplomats said. Par...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020