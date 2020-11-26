Afghanistan registers 226 new COVID-19 positive cases

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 26 (ANI/Xinhua): A total of 226 new COVID-19 positive cases have been registered in Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of cases to 45,716 in the country, said a statement of the Public Health Ministry released here Thursday. According to the statement, nine patients have died due to the disease over the period, totaling the number of COVID-19 related deaths to 1,737 since the outbreak of the disease in February.

A total of 87 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of recovered ones to 36,232. The statement also warned Afghan citizens to respect the security measures taken by the public health ministry and wear mask in public buses and crowded areas. (ANI/Xinhua)

