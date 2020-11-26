Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaishankar to visit Seychelles, present greetings of PM Modi to President Ramkalawan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Seychelles on November 27 and 28 in the last leg of his three-nation tour to present greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to newly-elected President Wavel Ramkalawan. He will also seek to understand development priorities of the new government to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 21:02 IST
Jaishankar to visit Seychelles, present greetings of PM Modi to President Ramkalawan
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Seychelles on November 27 and 28 in the last leg of his three-nation tour to present greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to newly-elected President Wavel Ramkalawan. He will also seek to understand development priorities of the new government to strengthen bilateral cooperation. Sources said the visit is the first in-person visit to Seychelles since the COVID-19 pandemic and the first high-level interaction after the national elections in the country.

They said Seychelles side has made an exemption allowing the visit to take place and the country is otherwise under strict quarantine norms. "To the best of our knowledge, no other high-level visit has taken place since the new President took over. Hence, EAM will be the first high-level visitor he will be receiving," a source said.

The sources said main objective of Jaishankar's visit is to meet the newly elected President and present greetings of Prime Minister Modi. The External Affairs Minister is carrying a letter from PM to the President and will seek to understand his development priorities to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The EAM will also meet with his counterpart the Foreign Minister of Seychelles Sylvestre Radegonde. Since the introduction of the multiparty democracy in 1993, all previous governments in Seychelles have followed an 'India First' policy, sources said.

They said Seychelles was the first destination of Prime Minister Modi during the Indian Ocean tour in 2015 after which he also visited Sri Lanka and Mauritius. This was the first Prime Ministerial level visit to Seychelles after a gap of 33 years. India has tried to broad base its relationship through development cooperation and assistance in the form of grants and concessional loans.

"Out of five National Priority projects, support for three projects has been publicly announced during the visit of President of Seychelles to India in June 2018. The three National Priority Projects (NPPs) - construction of a new Government House (USD 63.66 Million), Police Headquarters (USD 13.92 million) and Attorney General's office (USD 13.38 million) are being implemented," a source said. The sources said Phase 1 of the High Impact Community Development (HICDP) is currently under implementation in Seychelles with Indian government's grant assistance.

Nineteen projects out of the 33 projects have been completed and have been widely welcomed. A project for installation of 1 MW ground mounted Solar PV system at Romainville Island is nearly complete.

Seychelles was among the first few countries to receive support from India in the fight against COVID-19 which included over 4 tonnes of life saving medicines including 50,000 tablets of HCQ. During his visit to UAE, Jaishankar met Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed advancement of cooperation between the two countries.

Jaishankar had visited Bahrain in the first leg of his three-nation visit. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sex Education Season 3: Gillian Anderson shares storyline including show’s future

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As farmers move closer to Delhi, police step up security at city's borders

As thousands of Punjab farmers moved closer to the national capital on Thursday, the Delhi Police enhanced deployment of security personnel, stationed sand-laden trucks and water cannons and used barbed wire for fencing at the Singhu Border...

Neanderthal thumbs better adapted to holding tools with handles

Neanderthal thumbs were better adapted to holding tools in the same way that Homo Sapiens hold a hammer, according to a paper published in Scientific Reports. The findings suggest that Neanderthals may have found precision grips -- where ob...

4 more COVID-19 deaths, 116 new cases recorded in Chandigarh in a day

Four more coronavirus-related fatalities pushed Chandigarhs death toll to 270 on Thursday, while 116 fresh cases took the infection tally to 17,051. According to a medical bulletin, there are 1,169 active cases in the city as of now.A total...

Protests held worldwide against Pakistan for 26/11 Mumbai attacks

Protests are being held in many countries condemning Pakistans involvement in the 2611 Mumbai attacks in 2008, calling for an end to state-sponsored terrorism by the country. In Belgium and Egypt, several mobile banners were rolled out, dem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020