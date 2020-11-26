Left Menu
Oli thanks India for assistance during Covid-19, both sides share perspectives on boundary matters

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is in Kathmandu to hold talks with the leadership of Nepal, wherein he called on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and had a candid review of the state of the bilateral relationship and the potential for bringing India and Nepal ever closer.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 26-11-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 22:57 IST
Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla with Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli.. Image Credit: ANI

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is in Kathmandu to hold talks with the leadership of Nepal, wherein he called on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and had a candid review of the state of the bilateral relationship and the potential for bringing India and Nepal ever closer. PM Oli conveyed Nepal's desire to build on the momentum in the bilateral relationship and enhance the level of bilateral engagement.

PM Oli thanked Shringla for India's assistance during Covid-19, while discussions took place on vaccine development and deployment. Shringla assured that Nepal's requirement would be considered on priority. ANI has learnt that during the meet, special relations between India and Nepal, and the importance of respecting each other's sensitivities were noted. Both sides felt that we should focus on the positives of the wide-ranging relationship.

According to sources, Shringla conveyed India's interest in deepening economic linkages, promoting connectivity, expanding the development partnership and strengthening people-to-people contacts, particularly among the youth. He briefed PM Oli on the numerous projects being funded by India, which benefit all sections of Nepalese society. The Foreign Secretary also invited Nepal to take advantage of India's market and economic growth.

The Foreign Secretary completed the first day of his visit to Nepal today. He called on PM Oli, which included a one-on-one meeting. He also called on the President and the Foreign Minister, apart from holding talks with the Foreign Secretary of Nepal. He later met delegations of Nepali Congress and Madheshi leaders. Earlier in his talks with foreign secretary of Nepal, "Both sides shared their perspectives on boundary matters and discussed ways to take it forward under the appropriate bilateral mechanisms," a source said.

Earlier, during his meeting with the Foreign Minister, Shringla conveyed an invitation from External Affairs Minister (EAM) to the Foreign Minister of Nepal to visit India for the next round of the Joint Commission Meeting. Shringla also handed over 2,000 vials of Remdesivir injections as part of India's continued support to Nepal in its efforts to combat Covid. It is learnt that: "Discussions took place on specific measures that could be taken to finalise key projects at the earliest, including the Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project, as well as launch new economic initiatives. Discussions also took place on specific meetings that could be scheduled to maintain high level engagement, and address issues of mutual interest. The need to resume people to people contacts, including commencement of an air travel bubble between India and Nepal, was discussed."

Tomorrow, Shringla will deliver a talk hosted by the Asian Institute of Diplomacy and International Affairs (AIDIA). Later, he will visit Gorkha District to inaugurate three schools rebuilt with Indian assistance. He will also remotely inaugurate an India-funded project to renovate the Tashop (Tare) Gompa monastery in Manang District. (ANI)

