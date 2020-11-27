Left Menu
Piracy continues in Gulf of Guinea region, pirates' kidnap 10 crew member

27-11-2020
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The incidents of piracy continue to be critical in the region of the Gulf of Guinea as 10 crews of a general cargo vessel were found missing, according to a report by Splash 247.com.

Dryad Global, the Maritime safety consultancy, reportedly said that St Kitts, the flagged general cargo vessel Milan which transiting from Escravos to Douala, Cameroon, was boarded by pirates earlier this week near the Pennington Terminal in Nigeria and kidnapped ten crew members on the board.

However, the condition of kidnapping seems to pacify in the operating Gulf of Guinea in 2020 as many 128 vessel crews have been kidnapped in the past 24 incidents.

Informing on the recent incident in water territories, Dryad Global said, "this is the sixth boarding incident within Nigerian territorial waters within 2020. Recent established regional trends have shown an increase in boarding incidents beyond the Nigerian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) with Nigerian PAG's seeking to operate beyond the traditional heartland of the Nigerian EEZ".

Followed by a recent kidnapping of five crew members of hijacked Stelios K a bunkering vessel, and five crews of general cargo ship Am Delta, and fourteen from Zhen Hua 7, a heavy lift ship lately.

