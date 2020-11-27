Left Menu
New Zealand reported seven cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation on Friday. There are no new cases in the community.

ANI | Wellington | Updated: 27-11-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 11:57 IST
New Zealand reports 7 cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Wellington [New Zealand], November 27 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand reported seven cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation on Friday. There are no new cases in the community. Six of the cases are members of the Pakistan men's cricket team who have tested positive for COVID-19 at their managed isolation facility in Christchurch. Fifty-three members of the squad arrived in Christchurch on Nov. 24 and were tested on day one. These cases are the results of those tests, according to the Ministry of Health.

All cases are being moved to quarantine rooms within the facility. Members of the team will be tested a minimum of four times while in managed isolation, said a ministry statement. As a result of these positive tests, members of the team will not be able to leave the facility to train. Any training is conditional on a public health assessment, so at this time, no training will be able to take place, it said.

The seventh case arrived on Nov. 23 and tested positive during routine day 3 testing, the statement said. There are now 66 active cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand, and the country's total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,691, it said.

As Friday was the annual big sale shopping day, the health ministry warned that anyone heading out to make the most of Black Friday sales should remember to scan in using the NZ COVID Tracer app to keep a private record of their movements. "Customers should also wear a mask in places where you cannot physically distance yourself from others, and wash and sanitize your hands regularly," it said, suggesting people to shop online while keeping community safe. (ANI/Xinhua)

