Benazir Bhutto's daughter Aseefa to address opposition mega rally in Multan

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the youngest child of former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, is scheduled to address the opposition alliance - Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) forthcoming jalsa in Multan.

ANI | Multan | Updated: 27-11-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 18:14 IST
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the youngest child of former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, is scheduled to address the opposition alliance - Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) forthcoming jalsa in Multan. On Friday, former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani told reporters that Aseefa will address the mega gathering on November 30, reported Geo News. Aseefa's brother and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is in self-isolation after testing positive for Covid.

Gilani and his sons are overseeing the preparations for the event, which will also mark the Pakistan Peoples' Party's (PPP) 53rd foundation day. He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government was making the situation worse by trying to stop the public gathering while asserting that the rally will definitely take place despite the government's efforts to stop it.

Meanwhile, Bilawal said that no force can stop his party from marking its foundation day at the November 30 jalsa in Multan. "Fascist regime continues to arrest democratic activists in Multan. These puppets are scared of jiyalas," said Zardari.

According to Geo News, Bilawal was quote tweeting Syed Kasim Gilani, son of former PM Gilani, who shared a video of PPP workers being taken away in a police van. The PPP chairman said that he will address his party's foundation day via video link.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif will also attend the Multan rally. On Thursday, the city administration had refused to grant permission for a public gathering planned by the opposition alliance, saying coronavirus cases are rising.

Denying permission for the jalsa, Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak cited Punjab government directives banning public gatherings of more than 300 guests until January 31 next year. On Wednesday, Kasim Gilani's brother, Syed Musa Ali Gilani, was arrested along with other party and PDM workers for holding a public rally despite a province-wide ban on large public gatherings owing to the coronavirus pandemic. He was granted bail on Thursday, reported Geo News.

The opposition's PDM will conduct a rally in Multan after holding similar power shows at Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, and Quetta, demanding Prime Minister Imran Khan's resignation. (ANI)

