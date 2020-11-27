Belarus reports 1,621 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 131,633

Minsk [Belarus], November 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Belarus reported 1,621 new COVID-19 cases on Friday taking its total count of cases to 131,633, according to the country's health ministry. The country reported 1,383 recoveries in the past 24 hours taking the total to 110,152, the ministry added.

Eight people died of the disease in the last 24 hours taking the death count to 1,136. As of Friday, 3,188,876 tests for the virus have been conducted across the country, including 20,345 over the past 24 hours, according to official figures. (ANI/Xinhua)