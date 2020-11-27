Left Menu
Slamming Prime Minister Imran Khan for the arrest of several Pakistan Peoples Party activists in Multan, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday made it clear that the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) rally on November 30 will be definitely held.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 27-11-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 23:37 IST
Bilawal slams Imran Khan over arrest of PPP activists, says PDM rally will be held on November 30
PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Slamming Prime Minister Imran Khan for the arrest of several Pakistan Peoples Party activists in Multan, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday made it clear that the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) rally on November 30 will be definitely held. Responding to a video shared on Twitter by Kasim Gilani, son of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, showing PPP activists being taken in a police van, Bhutto said, "Fascist regime continues to arrest Democratic activists in Multan. These puppets are scared of jiyalas. Try as they might they cannot stop PPP from marking our foundation day along with PDM leaders on 30th November."

Earlier also several Pakistan Peoples Party workers were arrested by Imran Khan-led government in order to stop the Opposition parties from organising Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) rally. On Wednesday, Kasim Gilani's brother, Syed Musa Ali Gilani, was arrested along with other party and PDM workers for holding a public rally despite a province-wide ban on large public gatherings owing to the coronavirus pandemic. He was granted bail on Thursday, reported Geo News.

Overnight on Friday, police sealed Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh Stadium, where the PDM event is scheduled to take place on November 30, Dawn said. While Bhutto will not be attending the rally physically as he was earlier tested COVID-19 positive, his sister Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari will address the public gathering on the occasion of the PPP's Foundation Day.Bilawal will be addressing the rally via video conference. (ANI)

