Moscow's death toll from COVID-19 rises by 76 over past day to 8,756

Moscow [Russia], November 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Moscow has registered 76 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 8,756, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Friday.

"Another 76 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

In the previous day, 77 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read: Russian COVID cases hit record as Moscow overnight closures begin