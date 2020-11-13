Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian COVID cases hit record as Moscow overnight closures begin

Russia reported a record 21,983 new coronavirus infections on Friday as Moscow prepared to close restaurants and bars overnight in an effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite a recent surge, Russian authorities have resisted imposing lockdown restrictions as they did earlier this year, stressing instead the importance of hygiene, social distancing and bringing in targeted measures in certain regions.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-11-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 14:46 IST
Russian COVID cases hit record as Moscow overnight closures begin
Representative picture. Image Credit: Pexels

Russia reported a record of 21,983 new coronavirus infections on Friday as Moscow prepared to close restaurants and bars overnight in an effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite a recent surge, Russian authorities have resisted imposing lockdown restrictions as they did earlier this year, stressing instead the importance of hygiene, social distancing, and bringing in targeted measures in certain regions. Moscow, which reported 5,974 new cases in the past 24 hours, has ordered bars, restaurants, and nightclubs to close between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Friday until mid-January. Officials warned of raids and fines for establishments that do not comply.

The sprawling city of nearly 13 million has also moved university and college students to online learning, while it was recommended that school children, already learning from home, keep their travel to a minimum. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has said he hoped Moscow would not have to impose any additional restrictions, but that it could do so if the situation worsened.

Russia's coronavirus taskforce on Friday reported 411 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the official death toll to 32,443. With 1,880,551 infections since the start of the pandemic, Russia has the world's fifth-largest number of cases behind the United States, India, Brazil, and France.

Also Read: India trials of Russian Sputnik-V vaccine may end as early as March - Dr Reddy's

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand: BJP suspends Lakhiram Joshi for 'breach of discipline' until further notice

The Bhartiya Janata Party BJP on Friday suspended its member Lakhiram Joshi, who wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, for breach of discipline until further notice, as per ...

BSF sub-inspector killed as Pakistani Army initiates ceasefire violation

In the ongoing ceasefire violations by the Pakistani Army at Baramulla district near LoC, BSF sub-inspector Rakesh Dobhal succumbed to his head injury on Friday.A tweet by BSF said, In the ceasefire violation started by Pakistan, BSF office...

Humanitarian group: 20 migrants drown off coast of Libya

A wooden boat carrying migrants bound for Europe capsized off the coast of Libya and 20 of them drowned, an international humanitarian group said. The statement from Doctors Without Borders late Thursday came just hours after it was reveale...

Policy on Scientific Social Responsibility would create new interfaces between science, society

Secretary, Department of Science and Technology DST, Professor Ashutosh Sharma, highlighted that a policy on Scientific Social Responsibility SSR would be in place in the next few months to create new interfaces between science and society,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020