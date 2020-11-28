Left Menu
Development News Edition

PML-N attacks Imran Khan govt over releasing Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza 6 days post his mother's death

Pakistan Muslim Leauge Nawaz Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Imran Khan saying that he and his accountability adviser Shahzad Akbar have an "inferior mentality" as they have to keep politicising sensitive issues like health and death.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 28-11-2020 08:29 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 08:29 IST
PML-N attacks Imran Khan govt over releasing Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza 6 days post his mother's death
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Muslim Leauge Nawaz Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Imran Khan saying that he and his accountability adviser Shahzad Akbar have an "inferior mentality" as they have to keep politicising sensitive issues like health and death. "Sometimes they are politicising health issues and sometimes they are politicising the death of someone's mother," Aurangzeb said as quoted by Geo News and added, "Their inferior thinking can be judged from the fact that they released Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Sharif from jail on parole six days after the demise of their mother, that too at 4:15 pm."

Aurangzeb further attacked the federal government saying that Imran Khan and Akbar "have no humanity or shame left in them" otherwise they would have ordered the release of Shahbaz and Hamza on the day of Begum Akhtar's death. According to Geo News, she added that the Sharif family requested 14-day parole but on the directives of PM Imran Khan, only five days were granted.

"Being released on parole was Shahbaz and Hamza's legal and moral right. It was not a favour granted by the government," she said and added, "Had they not been shameless, small-minded, and petty, they would have granted them a 14-day parole." The Pakistani media outlet further reported that Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz on five-day parole to attend Begum Shamim's funeral subjected to her body's arrival in the country from London. The two leaders have been imprisoned after being charged for money laundering. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service; Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19 and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service; Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM reaches Ahmedabad to review coronavirus vaccine development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed here on Saturday as part of his three-city visit to ireview coronavirus vaccine development work at facilities there, an official said. From the airport, Modi proceeded to pharma major Zydus Cadilas plant...

Ukraine reports single-day record of COVID-19 cases

Kiev Ukraine, November 28 ANIXinhua Ukraine reported 16,218 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, breaking the record of highest daily cases for a second straight day. The country has registered 693,407 COVID-19 cases so far, including 11,909 death...

ISL 7: Mohun Bagan were superior to East Bengal, says Habas after historic win

ATK Mohun Bagan defeated arch-rivals SC East Bengal 2-0 in the Indian Super Leagues ISL first-ever Kolkata derby on Friday and head coach Antonio Lopez Habas was pleased with his teams performance in a match of great importance. Goals from ...

Soccer-Arsenal a few transfer windows away from mounting title challenge: Arteta

Arsenal have a long way to go before they can be considered title contenders and need at least a few more transfer windows to develop a squad capable of bridging the gap with the elite Premier League clubs, manager Mikel Arteta has said. Ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020