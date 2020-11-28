PML-N attacks Imran Khan govt over releasing Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza 6 days post his mother's death

Pakistan Muslim Leauge Nawaz Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Imran Khan saying that he and his accountability adviser Shahzad Akbar have an "inferior mentality" as they have to keep politicising sensitive issues like health and death. "Sometimes they are politicising health issues and sometimes they are politicising the death of someone's mother," Aurangzeb said as quoted by Geo News and added, "Their inferior thinking can be judged from the fact that they released Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Sharif from jail on parole six days after the demise of their mother, that too at 4:15 pm."

Aurangzeb further attacked the federal government saying that Imran Khan and Akbar "have no humanity or shame left in them" otherwise they would have ordered the release of Shahbaz and Hamza on the day of Begum Akhtar's death. According to Geo News, she added that the Sharif family requested 14-day parole but on the directives of PM Imran Khan, only five days were granted.

"Being released on parole was Shahbaz and Hamza's legal and moral right. It was not a favour granted by the government," she said and added, "Had they not been shameless, small-minded, and petty, they would have granted them a 14-day parole." The Pakistani media outlet further reported that Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz on five-day parole to attend Begum Shamim's funeral subjected to her body's arrival in the country from London. The two leaders have been imprisoned after being charged for money laundering. (ANI)