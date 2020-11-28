Left Menu
Development News Edition

London: Billboards against China's Chen Quanguo for Uyghurs, Tibetan repression

Several Billboards have been put in the streets of London demanding the arrest of Chen Quanguo, secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The message on the boards urge the United Kingdom to act against the Chinese leader for the repression of Uyghurs and Tibetan communities.

ANI | London | Updated: 28-11-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 12:46 IST
London: Billboards against China's Chen Quanguo for Uyghurs, Tibetan repression
Chen is considered as the person behind the draconian security apparatus in Tibet and a mastermind behind the camps in Xinjiang. Image Credit: ANI

Several Billboards have been put in the streets of London demanding the arrest of Chen Quanguo, secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The message on the boards urge the United Kingdom to act against the Chinese leader for the repression of Uyghurs and Tibetan communities. Chen is considered as the person behind the draconian security apparatus in Tibet and a mastermind behind the camps in Xinjiang which incarcerate over a million Uyghur minorities.

A billboard titled: 'UNWANTED', read 'Turned Tibet into a police state. #UKmustact' with an illustration of Chen. Another billboard read: 'Turned Tibet into a Police State'. Rights groups and campaigners, for a long time, have been asking the UK government to impose sanctions on Chen.

Chen Quanguo, a member of the 19th Politburo of the CCP, is being considered for the No. 2 positions in the party and therefore is most likely to take control of the Central Administration in future. In July, the UK launched its new Magnitsky-style sanctions against human rights-abusing regimes. It named 49 individuals and organisations who are involved in some of the "most notorious human rights violations and abuses in recent years" around the world.

Individuals from Saudi Arabia, Myanmar, Russia and North Korea were targeted. But senior officials from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) were missing from the list - despite a raft of documented abuses most notably in Xinjiang and Tibet. Chen is most ruthless Chinese leader ever to have ruled Tibet and East Turkistan.

On July 9, the United States government imposed Global Magnitsky Act sanctions and visa restrictions against Chen Quanguo. With sanctions, he and his immediate relatives are barred from entering the US and will have US-based assets frozen. Recently, a London-based human rights group, Free Tibet, has demanded the UK government to held Chen responsible for these widespread abuses. It has said that Chen's name must be added to the global human rights sanctions regime list, to send a signal to Beijing that abuses against Tibetans and Uyghurs will not just be monitored, but also punished.

Chen has been the architect of human rights abuses against Tibetans, Uyghurs and Kazakhs for the last 10 years and the world has done nothing. "The USA has already imposed sanctions on Chen, and it is time for the UK to follow suit. This will set a precedent that other countries can and must follow. Whether you are in the UK or elsewhere in the world, we urge you to sign this petition," the Free Tibet said in a statement. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Doval participates in trilateral maritime meeting in Lanka

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Saturday took part in the high-level trilateral maritime dialogue here among India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives. Sri Lanka is hosting the fourth trilateral meeting on maritime security cooperation with...

CBI searches in W Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, UP in coal mafia scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Saturday conducted searches at several places in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar in connection with cases related to coal mafia, officials said. According to officials, CBI teams co...

PM reaches Hyderabad to visit Bharat Biotech plant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Saturday as part of his three-city tour to take the stock of COVID-19 vaccine development. After landing at Hakimpet Air Force station here, he was received by Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Ku...

Farmers at Singhu, Tikri borders stay put, most refuse to go to north Delhi protest site

Thousands of farmers protesting the Centres new agri laws stayed put at the Singhu and Tikri border points for the third consecutive day on Saturday amid heavy police presence even after being offered a north Delhi ground to hold peaceful d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020