Left Menu
Development News Edition

Austria records 1,000 COVID-19 related deaths over past 10 days

Approximately 1,000 COVID-19 patients have died in Austria from November 18 to 28, according to data published by the Austrian Interior Ministry on Saturday.

ANI | Vienna | Updated: 28-11-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 19:05 IST
Austria records 1,000 COVID-19 related deaths over past 10 days
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Vienna [Austria], November 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Approximately 1,000 COVID-19 patients have died in Austria from November 18 to 28, according to data published by the Austrian Interior Ministry on Saturday. The death toll from the coronavirus in Austria has jumped from 2,054 to 3,018 over the past 10 days, with 132 fatalities being recorded in the last 24 hours -- the highest single-day increase since the beginning of the outbreak, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, the overall number of COVID-19 cases has increased by 4,669 to 275,661 over the past 24 hours. A total of 4,279 patients are currently hospitalized, with 688 of them in intensive care units. The Austrian government introduced tougher stay-at-home measures -- the second lockdown since the outbreak in March -- from November 17 until December 6.

In addition, Austria is set to launch a mass COVID-19 testing program in December. The scheme is expected to begin in the first week of the next month with the testing of teachers and police officers. It is envisioned that any citizen will be able to take part in the program, should they volunteer. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read: Odd News Roundup: Tired of sniggers, Austrian village tweaks its name to Fugging; Russia's budget airline under fire for plane's phallic flight route and more

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Won't talk to Khattar until he apologises for 'inflicting brutality' on farmers: Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said he will not speak to his Haryana counter Manohar Lal Khattar until he seeks an apology for inflicting brutality on farmers marching to Delhi. The Punjab chief minister also junked ...

It's refreshing: Arjun Kapoor as he resumes work with 'Bhoot Police' shoot

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Saturday shared his happiness while shooting for his next horror-comedy Bhoot Police and said that he is elated that the industry has found its feet again. The Finding Fanny actor along with actors Saif Ali K...

5,965 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 75 deaths

Maharashtras COVID-19 case tally rose to 18,14,515 on Saturday as it recorded 5,965 new cases, said a health official. The state also reported 75 fatalities during the day, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 46,986, he said.A total of 3,937...

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Amaravati, Nov 28 PTI The state-owned Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation has lined up projects worth Rs 202 crore for development so as to attract more tourists. The state Cabinet, which met here on Friday, approved the APTDCs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020