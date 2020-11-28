Left Menu
Daughters of two former Pakistan PMs to attend Opposition PDM's Multan rally

The opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) Multan rally will be politically significant due to the presence of the daughters of two former Prime Ministers.

ANI | Multan | Updated: 28-11-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 22:06 IST
Maryam Nawaz and Aseefa Bhutto. Image Credit: ANI

The opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) Multan rally will be politically significant due to the presence of the daughters of two former Prime Ministers. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) founder Nawaz Sharif's daughter and party vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif and former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto's youngest child, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari will be participating in the Multan jalsa on November 30, reported Geo News.

This rally is being interpreted by the PDM leadership as the strengthening of the alliance between Pakistan's opposition parties. The event is also being attended by two former Prime Ministers - Yousaf Raza Gilani and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, reported Geo News.

Dawn had earlier reported that Maryam's father told her that she would have to "forget her grief" and attend the PDM rally, as she will be attending the event two days after the burial of her grandmother, Begum Shamim Akhtar. However, Maryam's decision to attend the PDM rally during her mourning period did not go well with the opposition.

"The body of the grandmother of Maryam is kept in a cargo plane and Nawaz Sharif is issuing political directions to his daughter. Let her be buried first," the special assistant to the premier Shahbaz Gill said in a tweet while criticising Maryam. Meanwhile, slamming Prime Minister Imran Khan for the arrest of several Pakistan Peoples Party activists in Multan, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday made it clear that the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) rally on November 30 will definitely be held.

The opposition's PDM will conduct a rally in Multan after holding similar power shows at Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, and Quetta, demanding Khan's resignation. (ANI)

