Japan sees record 2,684 new COVID-19 cases

Japan recorded 2,684 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the highest single-day increase since the pandemic started, taking the country's total count to 146,214, the NHK broadcaster reported on Saturday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 28-11-2020 22:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Tokyo [Japan], November 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Japan recorded 2,684 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the highest single-day increase since the pandemic started, taking the country's total count to 146,214, the NHK broadcaster reported on Saturday. Of these new cases, 561 infections were confirmed in Tokyo. It came a day after the capital recorded the highest-ever daily increase of 570 cases.

A total of 440 COVID-19 patients are currently in intensive care units. The death toll from the disease has increased by 14 to 2,123, the broadcaster said.Meanwhile, about 121,000 people have recovered from the disease since the outbreak of the pandemic. (ANI/Sputnik)

