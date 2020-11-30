Afghan air raids on Taliban terrorists kill 3, foil design to attack checkpoints

Wardak [Afghanistan], November 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Airstrikes against terrorists have killed three insurgents and thwarted Taliban terrorists' design to target security checkpoints in Sayed Abad district of the eastern Wardak province, said an army statement released here Monday. A group of Taliban terrorists was gathered in the Salar area of Sayed Abad district on Sunday night to storm security checkpoints, but the fighting planes in pre-emptive action targeted the gathering and killed three terrorists, forcing the rest to flee, the statement added.

The Taliban preparation to target security checkpoints in the restive district has been foiled, the statement further said. Taliban militants, who according to security officials have intensified activities, have yet to make comment on the report. (ANI/Xinhua)

