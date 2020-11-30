Left Menu
Development News Edition

India pitches for reforms in WHO, global institutions at SCO meeting

India on Monday, during a meeting of the Shangai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) Council of heads of states pitched for reforms in global institutions, including the World Health Organisation and reworking of development strategies to face a post-Covid-19 world.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 18:00 IST
India pitches for reforms in WHO, global institutions at SCO meeting
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu addressing the 19th meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government through video conferencing on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

India on Monday, during a meeting of the Shangai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) Council of heads of states pitched for reforms in global institutions, including the World Health Organisation and reworking of development strategies to face a post-Covid-19 world. Vice President Venkiah Naidu, who chaired the 19th meeting of the council, held virtually, also emphasised on India's role in the manufacture of over 60 per cent of the vaccines used for global immunisation programmes. "More than 30 indigenous vaccines for Covid-19 are currently being developed in our country, three of them are in an advanced stage." he added.

He noted that the socio-political impact of Covid-19 has been acute and had exposed the weaknesses of global institutions, including the WHO, which need to be revamped. The Vice-President pointed to the importance of efforts to boost economic recovery amid the Covid-19 pandemic and also proposed several new initiatives to give momentum to the trade, economic and cultural agenda.

"During the chairmanship of our tenure, we've proposed to create a special working group on start-ups and innovations. India has created robust dynamic environment for start-ups. India made an offer to annually host special working group for start-ups" Naidu said. Another proposal by India is to create an expert Group on Traditional Medicine under the annual #SCO Health Ministers meeting. "In current Covid-19 pandemic, traditional medicine systems have played an important supporting role in providing an effective and low-cost alternative to save lives," Naidu said.

The Vice-President also congratulated Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states for participating in the first-ever consortium of #SCO Economic Think Tanks hosted by India. "The Delhi Action Plan developed by the Consortium provides an excellent road-map for future economic cooperation," he said. The council of heads of government is the second-highest body of SCO and is responsible for handling the bloc's trade and economic agenda and approving its annual budget. This is the first time India is hosting a meeting of the body since it was admitted into the eight-member grouping in 2017. (ANI)

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four months respite from penalty on GST invoices without QR code

By Shailesh Yadav The government has conditionally waived the penalty provisions for business-to-consumer B2C transactions for a period of four months from December 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021, for issuing invoices without mandatory dynamic ...

UP govt permits local restrictions after evaluating COVID situation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari on Monday directed district magistrates that local restrictions like night curfew can be imposed after evaluating the prevailing COVID-19 infection scenario. In a statement issued here, he said the a...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks set for best month ever, dollar and gold pay the price

World shares paused on Monday to assess a record-breaking month as the prospect of a vaccine-driven economic recovery next year and yet more free money from central banks eclipsed immediate concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.Neither Eu...

South Koreans, Chinese clash on social media over Chinese-style Kimchi winning international certificate

Chinas efforts to win an international certification for Pao Cai, a pickled vegetable dish from Sichuan, is turning into a social media showdown between Chinese and South Korean netizens over the origin of Kimchi, a staple Korean cuisine ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020