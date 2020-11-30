India pitches for reforms in WHO, global institutions at SCO meeting

India on Monday, during a meeting of the Shangai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) Council of heads of states pitched for reforms in global institutions, including the World Health Organisation and reworking of development strategies to face a post-Covid-19 world. Vice President Venkiah Naidu, who chaired the 19th meeting of the council, held virtually, also emphasised on India's role in the manufacture of over 60 per cent of the vaccines used for global immunisation programmes. "More than 30 indigenous vaccines for Covid-19 are currently being developed in our country, three of them are in an advanced stage." he added.

He noted that the socio-political impact of Covid-19 has been acute and had exposed the weaknesses of global institutions, including the WHO, which need to be revamped. The Vice-President pointed to the importance of efforts to boost economic recovery amid the Covid-19 pandemic and also proposed several new initiatives to give momentum to the trade, economic and cultural agenda.

"During the chairmanship of our tenure, we've proposed to create a special working group on start-ups and innovations. India has created robust dynamic environment for start-ups. India made an offer to annually host special working group for start-ups" Naidu said. Another proposal by India is to create an expert Group on Traditional Medicine under the annual #SCO Health Ministers meeting. "In current Covid-19 pandemic, traditional medicine systems have played an important supporting role in providing an effective and low-cost alternative to save lives," Naidu said.

The Vice-President also congratulated Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states for participating in the first-ever consortium of #SCO Economic Think Tanks hosted by India. "The Delhi Action Plan developed by the Consortium provides an excellent road-map for future economic cooperation," he said. The council of heads of government is the second-highest body of SCO and is responsible for handling the bloc's trade and economic agenda and approving its annual budget. This is the first time India is hosting a meeting of the body since it was admitted into the eight-member grouping in 2017. (ANI)